LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Lewis County.

On Monday, January 24, Lewis County Public Health reported 71 new COVID-19 cases in the county. These were identified over a three-day weekend period from January 21 to January 24.

At the time of the report, there were also five COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic in Lewis County, there have been 6,026 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.