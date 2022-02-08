LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll in Lewis County has again increased.

In an update following the weekend on February 7, Lewis County Public Health confirmed a new COVID-19 death among residents in the county. Since the first COVID-related death was confirmed in Lewis County, 45 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

Lewis County Public Health also reported 43 new COVID-19 cases. At the time of the report, there were ten individuals hospitalized with the virus.

As of February 7, 2022, there had been 6,457 total COVID-19 cases in Lewis County since the pandemic first began.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.