Lewis County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to be open Wednesday through Friday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional hours have been announced for the Lewis County COVID-19 testing site.
The Lewis County Health System has announced that their free drive-thru testing site will be open to the public again starting on November 4, 2020.
The site located on the main campus in Lowville, in parking lot #6 off NYS Route 26, will be open November 4 through November 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
According to LCHS, all those requesting testing will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and test result follow-up.
Additionally, Lewis County Health System stated that all tests from the drive-thru site are being sent to an off-site New York State Lab and will take approximately three days for results.
The Lewis County Health System testing site is free and open to all ages.
LATEST STORIES:
- Border officials discover bundles of meth hidden in teen’s shoes
- United Way funds North Country organizations to support community during COVID-19 struggles
- The wait is on for counting absentee ballots
- Gov. Cuomo: ‘Our progress is threatened by the national surge in new cases’
- Wisconsin elections officials to hold post-election news conference amid close Trump, Biden race
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.