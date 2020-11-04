Lewis County COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to be open Wednesday through Friday

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional hours have been announced for the Lewis County COVID-19 testing site.

The Lewis County Health System has announced that their free drive-thru testing site will be open to the public again starting on November 4, 2020.

The site located on the main campus in Lowville, in parking lot #6 off NYS Route 26, will be open November 4 through November 6 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

According to LCHS, all those requesting testing will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and test result follow-up.

Additionally, Lewis County Health System stated that all tests from the drive-thru site are being sent to an off-site New York State Lab and will take approximately three days for results.

The Lewis County Health System testing site is free and open to all ages.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.