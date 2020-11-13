Lewis County COVID-19 drive thru testing sites announces new location, dates for November

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has announced their hours for the remainder of the month at a new location.

Lewis County Health System’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open in November for testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing will. be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all scheduled dates.

The COVID-19 testing site will also be at a new location in Lowville, N.Y. All testing will be done at the Maple Ridge Center at 7421 East Road in Lowville.

According to the Health System, upon testing all patients will be asked to provide their name date of birth, physical address, email address and a phone number. This information is to allow for contact tracing and test results.

LCHS has reported an approximate three day wait on results.

