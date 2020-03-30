Lewis County COVID-19 update: 2 confirmed cases, 14 individuals under quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Public Health has been working to identify close contacts of the individuals in the county that tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus is being placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms in accordance with the guidelines set by the New York State Department of Health and CDC.

Those who test positive for the virus are being placed in isolation.

The COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County include:

2 confirmed cases in isolation

14 individuals under quarantine

75 individuals tested

64 negative results

9 pending results

Anyone in the county with COVID-19 related questions and those showing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

