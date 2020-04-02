Lewis County Public Health reports additional case of COVID-19

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – An additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to three. Lewis County Public Health announced the first two positives cases on March 28.

Public Health has been working to identify close contacts of the individuals who have tested positive. Those who have been in close contact will be placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms. Those who have tested positive are placed in isolation.

The current statistics for COVID-19 in Lewis County include:

3 confirmed cases in isolation

36 individuals under quarantine

108 individuals tested

77 negative results

28 pending results

Lewis County Public Health encourages individuals in the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing their hands.

Anyone in the county with questions regarding the coronavirus or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.