Lewis County COVID-19 update

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Lewis County since the coronavirus epidemic hit the North Country, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health.

Individuals who have tested positive for the virus are placed in isolation. People who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive are placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms.

The current stats for COVID-19, provided by Lewis County Public Health, include:

9 confirmed cases

5 individuals recovered

32 individuals under quarantine

4 individuals under isolation

190 total tests

177 negative results

4 pending results

Lewis County Public Health is encouraging the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands.

The CDC recommends the use of a cloth face covering in public settings when going out for an essential task or work where social distancing strategies are difficult.

Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions or those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, can call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.