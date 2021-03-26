Lewis County dairy farm to be featured in ‘This American Dairy Farmer’ video series

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local dairy farm will be featured in a brand-new video series highlighting the industry.

Murcrest Farms, based in Copenhagen, New York will be the next feature in American Dairy Association North East’s new video series, “This American Dairy Farmer.” This series is a behind-the-scenes look at local dairy farms, aiming to help the viewer make a personal connection with those who produce their food.

This series airs a new episode every week and features farms across the Northeastern United States.

According to ADANE, Murcrest Farms Dairy Farmer Mark Murray and his wife Sara will cover a variety of topics throughout the two-part episode. Topics will include dairy farming technology, the care of cows and their calves and how their farm has changed over the years.

“As a dairy farmer I believe that it is important to share our farm and our story with the community and consumers of the products we help to produce,” said Mark Murray. “We are excited to do some of that through the ‘This American Dairy Farmer’ series.”

Murray will also discuss the positive contributions dairy farms make in their communities, starting with providing employment opportunities.

Lewis County’s Murcrest Farms feature in “This American Dairy Farm” will air on ADANE’s Facebook on March 27 and April 3, 2021, both at 10 a.m.