LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Road tests that were originally scheduled during the first week of February have been rescheduled in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles has confirmed new dates for both car and commercial driver license road tests for those scheduled in Lowville on February 4.

These tests were canceled on February 4 due to inclement weather in the North Country which led to a travel advisory in Lewis County.

Lowville car road tests will now be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, and CDL tests will take place on Friday, February 11, 2022.

All tests will be held at the same time and location that was previously scheduled on February 4.