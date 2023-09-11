LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed for a week starting Monday, September 18 until Monday, September 25 while they are transitioning into a new space in the same building.

The office will be closed to public transactions during this time as phone and data systems are moved to the addition at 7513 East State Street in Lowville. There will also be a re-paving of the parking lot during the closure next week.

In a press release, County Clerk Jake Moser said that anyone needing to visit the DMV should try the Jefferson County (Watertown), St. Lawrence County (Gouverneur) and Oneida County (Utica and Rome) locations.

A number of transactions can also be handled online at the state’s DMV website. The link can be found be going to https://dmv.ny.gov/.