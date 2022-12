LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The travel advisory in Lewis County has been downgraded, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, December 26 at 10:35 a.m., that the no unnecessary travel advisory, originally issued at 3:45 a.m. had been downgraded to a normal travel advisory.

However, the Sheriff’s Office warned that drifting snow and poor visibility remain a possibility.

The travel advisory will remain active until further notice.