Lewis County drive-thru COVID-19 testing site extends hours for Friday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The drive-thru testing site in Lowville has extended their hours this Friday.

The Lewis County Health System has announced that extended hours will be offered at their community COVID-19 RAPID drive-thru testing clinic. Testing will now be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 13, 2020.

Drive-thru testing is held at the main hospital campus in Lowville N.Y.

LCHS stated that the test offered is the Abbott BinaxNow Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test, and is free of charge for all ages.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus will be notified by Lewis County Public Health as results from this clinic are reported immediately Public Health. Those who receive negative results will not be notified.

