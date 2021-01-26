Lewis County Drug Task Force seize 45 grams of fentanyl, 10 bags of heroin at Lowville residence

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Drug Task Force has released a report following a major drug seize that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, on January 26 at 5:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed at 7527 South State Street in Lowville, New York, following a five month long methamphetamine and heroin investigation.

Upon investigation, authorities uncovered 45 grams of fentanyl, 10 bags of heroin, two scales and numerous drug packaging bags.

Officials confirmed the arrest of Joseph R. Fitzgerald, 29 of Lowville, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree; specifically for the possession of fentanyl.

More charges are anticipated for this specific investigation and for an additional search warrant served on November 4, 2020.

The Task Force was assisted by the New York State Police Special operation Response Team, State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, Lowville Police Department and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in executing the search warrant for January 26, 2020.

The search warrant was signed by Honorable Daniel King of Lewis County Court.

Fitzgerald was arraigned on Tuesday, January 26, before the Honorable Daniel King in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance due to bail reform.