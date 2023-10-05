LOWVILLE, N,Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County has been granted this prestigious designation of earning a bronze certification in New York State’s Climate Smart Communities Program.

On Monday, October 2, Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the most recent group of communities to earn the distinction. According to the announcement, Lewis County made substantial strides in addressing climate change and fostering sustainability within the community.

This certification underscores our dedication to creating a more resilient and sustainable future. Among the 23 local governments in the state achieving bronze certification for the first time, the county was one of only two from the North Country Region.

Recognizing the increasing threat of climate change on both local and global scales, Lewis County is proud to achieve the NYS Climate Smart Communities Bronze Certification. Our response to this challenge presents a distinct chance to achieve cost savings and promote thriving communities with durable, long-lasting infrastructure for future generations Lewis County Legislator Tom Osborne

Lewis County received its designation as a Climate Smart Community for 28 actions already taken over the years from 9 different categories. Some of those actions include:

Government Operations GHG Inventory

Interior Lighting Upgrades

Benchmarking – Municipal Building

Access to Public Transit

Climate Resilient Hazard Mitigation Plan

Solar Energy Installation

For more information about New York State’s Climate Smart Communities Program, visit https://climatesmart.ny.gov/.