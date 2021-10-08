Lewis County eligible for funding following Tropical Storm Fred

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding has been made available to communities that were damaged in New York during Tropical Storm Fred.

According to local lawmakers, this includes Lewis County, New York after a letter was written to U.S. President Joe Biden in late September requesting approval of a Major Disaster Declaration request.

In August 2021, Tropical Storm Fred resulted in damage across New York from severe weather and significant rainfall. This led to flash flooding which damaged roads and communities.

Lawmakers stated that federal aid was requested from Steuben, Allegany, Cayuga, Cortland, Lewis, Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, and Yates counties after the Major Disaster Declaration request was submitted by Governor Kathy Hochul. These counties are now all eligible for federal support.

“Lewis County is now eligible for federal support to assist with the magnitude of the damage caused by Tropical Storm Fred,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY said in a press release. “I am proud to advocate for Lewis County, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure our state receives the necessary funding in order to recover.”

The letter addressed to President Biden on September 20 was signed by Rep. Stefanik, as well as, Congress members John Katko, Tom Reed and Claudia Tenney.