Lewis County encouraging community to celebrate Easter in nontraditional ways during coronavirus epidemic

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Public Health is encouraging members of the community to celebrate Easter in nontraditional ways this year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Although Easter is typically a time of gathering for many families, breaking social distancing guidelines could risk the health and safety of many.

Lewis County has had 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus hit the North Country. The county received report of the first two cases on March 28.

Individuals who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus are placed in quarantine and monitored for symptoms, according to a release from Lewis County Public Health. Anyone who tests positive is placed in isolation.

The most recent COVID-19 statistics for Lewis County include:

8 confirmed cases

53 individuals under quarantine

3 individuals in isolation

5 individuals recovered

180 total tests

168 negative results

4 pending results

Anyone in Lewis County who has questions related to the coronavirus or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

