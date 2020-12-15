Lewis County entities continue to prepare for a North Country winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Entities in the North Country are preparing for typical North Country winter weather amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.

The Lewis County Development Corporation has developed the Winter Design Challenge Grant Program aimed to help motivate businesses create solutions for safe outdoor experiences. Following the submission period for the first round this program, LCDC has announced that $9,570 in grant funds have been awarded to businesses.

The following businesses have been awarded funding from the first round of the Winter Design Challenge Grant Program. Each business is accompanied with its corresponding project description.

Boondocks Restaurant & Bar – Creating a new restaurant space, buffet style, in the new 3 Willows event facility.

Great Lot Sportsman’s Club – Setting up warming stations at the 2-mile mark and 4-mile mark during guided snowshoeing trips set for 2021.

Lewis County Amateur Hockey Association – Creating a kiosk for their front desk attendant for to ensure safety for staff and customers. Providing additional sanitation for surfaces and rental equipment.

Osceola Ski & Sport Resort – Providing 3 firepits & 6 benches socially distanced for patrons to use as warming stations outdoors.

Oswegatchie Educational Center – Planning to implement two unique family fun snowshoe events at Oswegatchie Educational Center.

Snow Ridge Resort, LLC – Creating warming stations outside of the rental shop and ticket window and complete their new outdoor Tavern 230 Patio with a fireplace.

Southern Tug Hill Sno-Riders Inc. – Constructing an outdoor destination for snowmobilers, snowshoers, and cross-country skiers to enjoy during the winter months including a fire pit with benches in the middle of an abandoned tree farm.

The Mystic River Café – Creating a winter friendly outdoor space on their recently built deck with outdoor heaters and a fireplace surrounded by Adirondack chairs.

Tony Harper’s State Street Lowville, Inc. – Creating an enclosed patio area with canvas curtains & outdoor heaters to allow for outdoor pick-up and dining on warmer days.

Tug Hill Vineyards – Creating a “Winter Estate Trail” at the vineyard with snowshoeing and cross-country skiing trails, complete with wood burning fire pits and additional outdoor seating options.

Turin Ridge Riders Inc – Building an outdoor warming area complete with socially distant seating and an outdoor fireplace.

World Famous Osceola Hotel – Revamping an existing pavilion and back porch area to accommodate additional seating and incorporate a firepit and outdoor heaters for guests with proper social distancing.

The Lewis County Development Corporation is urging all businesses in the county to be creative and prioritize on the safety of staff and customers.

