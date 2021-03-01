Lewis County entities seeking developers for 46-acre Lyonsdale property

The 46-acre property in the Town of Lyonsdale, NY is being made available for reuse/redevelopment by the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency

LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Expressions of interest are now being accepted for the redevelopment of a former industrial site in Lewis County.

Lewis County Economic Development released a Request for Expression of Interest on Monday, seeking developers for a 46-acre former industrial property at 3823 Marmon Road in Lyons Falls, New York.

Until 2020, the property seeking redevelopment had been used as a bio-mass to electricity facility and infrastructure remains on the site. The property was then acquired by Lewis County Economic Development, and to prepare it for future construction, other obsolete facilities were cleared from the site.

Lewis County Economic Development stated that they are looking for respondents that “have a vision for the property and will support economic growth.” This specifically including creating new jobs and enhancing the local tax base.

“The IDA board and staff welcomes creative redevelopment ideas and concepts that will take advantage of the assets Lewis County offers, such as agriculture, our natural resources, and outdoor recreation and tourism industries,” stated Lewis County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Brittany Davis. “We look forward to seeing proposals that create jobs and enhance the local tax base.”

The property is located adjacent to an active paper mill and the Moose River and sits just outside the boundary of New York’s Adirondack Park.

David added, “the proximity to water, timber and our strong agricultural base present a wide variety of development opportunities. The property could take on a similar role as an industrial site, but we could also see the site used for housing or recreation. We are looking forward to what creative ideas and concepts result from the RFEI process.”

The Lewis County Economic Development Board is accepting Brief Expressions of Interest through March 26, 2021. The document can be downloaded and viewed on the LCED website.