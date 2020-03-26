Lewis County establishes guidelines for visitors during coronavirus epidemic

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Lewis County Board of Legislators is taking additional precautions for the upcoming tourism season in Upstate New York.

Outdoor enthusiasts from all over the country visit Lewis County throughout the year and many have invested in the community through the purchase of hunting camps and other seasonal homes. The visitors are an important part of the local economy.

In an effort to ensure healthcare resources are not overrun and at the recommendation of the Lewis County Public Health Director, the County has put forth the following procedures to be observed by all visitors and seasonal homeowners:

Anyone planning an extended stay of one or more nights in Lewis County, who has been in the greater New York Metropolitan Area at any time after March 1, 2020 for a period of more than 24 consecutive hours, must call the Lewis County Public Health Department at 315-376-5453 upon arrival in Lewis County.

Such individuals are required to self-quarantine on premises for fourteen days upon arrival in Lewis County.

The guidance makes some individuals exempt from the quarantine requirement, but not the reporting requirement, who were in the Greater New York Metropolitan Area on official state or federal business, or as medical professionals responding to the ongoing health crisis.

Map of the Greater New York Metropolitan Area (Lewis County Board of Legislators)

The Office of Lewis County Board of Legislators stated in a release, “As taxpayers, Lewis County’s second homeowners are surely entitled to the same services as fulltime residents, and we are grateful for their investment. This guidance is about ensuring the safety of the entire community, and protecting our healthcare infrastructure during this pandemic.”

Lawrence Dolhof, Chairman of the Lewis County Board of Legislators said, “Whether you’re a fulltime resident or a seasonal visitor, as members of the Lewis County community, it is in all our interests that the County is healthy and safe during this pandemic. Your respect and cooperation are greatly appreciated.”

“For the safety of our community members, we ask that seasonal residents and visitors follow the recommendations from Public Health regarding isolation. When this pandemic passes, the Adirondack Tug Hill Region will be ready to welcome everyone back with open arms,” said Kristen Aucter, Executive Director of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce.

As of March 26, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County. There are currently four positive cases in Jefferson County and four positive cases in St. Lawrence County.

