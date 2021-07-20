Lewis County fair kicks off Tuesday with parade and fireworks

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. — The 200th Lewis County Fair is celebrating opening day on July 20 at the fairgrounds.

The fair is free to the public throughout the week. It will feature tractor pulls, demolition derbies, rides, live acts, food and more.

This years parade theme will be ‘A Celebration of Generations’ and will begin at 7 p.m. in downtown and will end at approximately 8:30 p.m.

To finish off opening night there will be a fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys will be preforming at the Lewis County Fair Grandstand Friday, July 23 on stage at 7:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Lewis County Fair will continue offering food and entertainment throughout the week and will end on Saturday July 24.