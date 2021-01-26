Lewis County Fair to award $1K scholarships to high school seniors, enrolled college students

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new scholarship opportunity has been announced for high school seniors and enrolled college students in New York State.

The Lewis County Fair announced on Tuesday that the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs and the New York State Showpeople’s Association will now sponsor up to ten $1,000 scholarships.

According to the Lewis County Fair office, qualifying students must be active at the Lewis County Fair or with the New York State Showpeople’s Association.

Scholarships will be awarded to current New York State high school seniors and also students enrolled in college.

All applicants from Lewis County must submit their applications through the Lewis County Fair.

Applications must be sent to the following address at the Lewis County Fair Attention:

Rachel Lisk

P.O. Box 51

Lowville, NY 13367

The deadline for the newly announced scholarship is Friday, April 2, 2021. An online application can be found on the New York Fairs website. Those with questions have been directed to contact Rachel Lisk at the Lewis County Fair office on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 315-376-8333.