Lewis County Fall Foliage Tour returning for 49th year

Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents will be “falling” for these views this weekend.

The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 49th Annual Rocket Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour during the first weekend of October. Local residents are invited to drive a specified route throughout Lewis County for scenic views of the changing leaves while visiting local businesses.

The Rocky Facett Fall Foilage tour is an annual event held in the county. The tour was renamed in 2018 in memorial of Rockey Fawcett who was a community leader known for organizing the fall foliage tour.

According to the Chamber, this year’s tour focuses on the western portion of Lewis County. This includes Copenhagen, Deer River Barnes Corners and Castorland.

Stops will also include Amish Connection, the Cottage Inn, Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard, Hopenhagen Farm, Inman Flide Trail, Montague Inn, Tug Hill Hook & Ladder, Tug Hill Vineyards, Wakefield Apiaries LLC, West Martinsburg Mercantile and Zehr’s Flowers & Landscaping.

The route is detailed in the Fall Foliage Booklet, which will take residents to each stop along the way with details on specials, scenic views and more. Each booklet is $2 and specials are only provided to those who present the booklet at participating businesses.

The Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour will be held on Saturday, October 2.