LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Legislative Finance & Rules Committee will meet for a special meeting at 11 a.m. Monday, August 28 at Legislative Board Chambers at the courthouse in Lowville.

The special session is slated to discuss the introduction of a new Medicare Health Program for Lewis County retirees. Other business may also be conducted during the meeting.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel “Lewis County” listed as https://www.youtube.com/c/LewisCountyNY.