Lewis County fire burns Glenfield industrial warehouse

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A structure fire on Wednesday lead to extensive damage at a commercial warehouse in Glenfield.

According to Lewis County EMS Officials, on May 19, a local resident reported smoke stemming from the area of an old industrial warehous.

The Glenfield and Barantingham Fire Departments responded to the call and discovered a smaller 20 by 40 warehouse in the back yard. The structure was claimed to have caught on fire from a smaller burn put and grass fire located near the structure.

Following this discovery, mutual aid was requested from Martinsburg Fire Department and the Lowville Fire Department was placed on stand-by.

Responders reported that warm temperatures and heavy construction of the building made fighting the fire difficult.

However, officials confirmed that there were no contents in the unused building and no injuries were reported.

Assisting on the scene included Lewis County Search and Rescue, New York State Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid.