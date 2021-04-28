Lewis County fire causes extensive damage to Castorland home

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fire that took place on Tuesday lead to extensive damage in a Lewis County home.

According to Lewis County Emergency Management, during the afternoon hours on April 27, a caller reported a fire in the kitchen area of a two-story home located in the Town of Castorland.

Responding as the primary fire department, the Castorland Volunteer Fire Department units found a heavy fire on the first floor and the back of the structure upon arrival. According to the fire report, units attacked the fire inside the home and confined the damage to the first floor and rear to the structure.

Units reported extensive first floor damage, water damage throughout the home and fire, smoke and water damage to contents.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual air was received from the New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department, Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls Ambulance, New York State Police and National Grid.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed as this case remains under investigation.