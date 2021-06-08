Lewis County Food Truck Fridays returning for 5th summer

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for the return of live music, games, and of course, food trucks this summer in Lewis County.

Lewis County Food Truck Friday’s announced in early June that it will be returning for its fifth summer in 2021, and expand to new locations in the county.

This expansion includes events now in Lyons Falls, New York.

Food Truck Fridays will kick off the summer 2021 season with Military Appreciation Night on June 25 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds. According to event organizers, 13 food trucks have confirmed attendance.

Additionally, new this year, the Food Truck Fridays Committee will raffle off prizes at each event, with proceeds to benefit local organizations.

Below is a list for events scheduled this summer:

June 25: From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, featuring Due North

July 30: From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, featuring Bill and Kasidee

August 27: From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, featuring the Britton Brothers

September 10: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lyons Falls Riverside Park, featuring Danny Bradish and Tom O’Rourke.

Event updates and featured vendors can be found on Food Truck Fridays website.