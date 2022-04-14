LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County General Hospital has been awarded significant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to lawmakers, Lewis County General Hospital is set to receive a $1,000,000 in a Rural Development grant from the USDA.

Funding was announced on April 13 as the Biden-Harris Administration and the USDA established new programming to support rural health care providers and designated $43 million for funding. Awardees included 93 rural health care organizations and community groups across 22 states

The grant awarded to Lewis County General Hospital will specifically help offset revenue lost in 2021 dye to decreased volume.

As stated on the funding page, LCGH’s grant request “will dramatically help the hospital navigate the financially troubling time period.”

The USDA’s Rural Development program offers a financial assistance program for a variety of rural applicants including business programs, community facilities programs, cooperative services and more.

USDA will announce additional awardees for Emergency Rural Health Care Grants in the coming weeks and months.