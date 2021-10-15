Lewis County General Hospital Sleep Lab receives national re-accreditation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The sleep lab at Lewis County General Hospital has been re-accredited.

Lewis County Health System announced on October 12 that its Sleep Lab in Lowville was recently reaccredited for five years through the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Lewis County General Hospital’s sleep is a four-bed, state-of-the-art facility. The lab, in service since 2008, tests patients for sleep disorders and provides treatment options.

According to LCHS, to receive accreditation or re-accreditation for five years a sleep center must meet or exceed standards listed by the AASM for professional health care. This includes addressing personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. Sleep centers must also list goals and include plans to positively affect the quality of medical care in its surrounding community.

“We are honored to earn program re-accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine,” LCGH Director of Cardiopulmonary Services Samantha Woodhouse, RRT, said in a press release. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and patient-focused work of our entire team.”

For more information, or to book an appointment at the Lewis County General Hospital Sleep Lab, call 315-376-5798.