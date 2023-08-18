LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County General Hospital announced that its surgical pavilion is scheduled to open in the fall.

The announcement was made on the Lewis County Hospital Foundation Facebook page on Monday, August 14.

Work on the new addition to hospital started late last year. The building is slated to contain three operating rooms and one procedure room to meet the surgical needs of our community.

Donations to help the foundation are still being accepted. The link to donate can be found here.