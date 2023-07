LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County General Hospital will host a job fair for its nursing home unit from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 2 at the hospital located on 7785 North State Street in Lowville.

Jobs are available for supervising nurses, RNs, LPNs, CNAs and other unit helpers with immediate interviews available. Applicants are asked to bring their resume to the job fair.

For more information, go to the hospitals website at https://www.lcgh.net/ or call 315-376-5202.