LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Sheriffs Office has issued a travel ban as of 2:13 p.m. Sunday, January 14.

The warning was originally a no unnecessary travel advisory, but was upgraded to a travel ban. This is due to the blowing snow, low visibility, and high winds that are causing adverse driving conditions.

Sheriff’s officials ask the public to remain off the roads unless in cases of emergency.