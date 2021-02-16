Lewis County Head Start awarded federal grant that exceeds $1M

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local education program has been awarded significant federal funding.

Lewis County Head Start is set to receive a $1,445,236 grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services. LCHS provides early childhood education and development service for low-income children in the North Country.

Specifically, the program helps to prepare children for K-12 education by enhancing cognitive, social and emotional development in a learning environment. According to Head Start, this is accomplished through activities in language, literacy, mathematics, science, social and emotional functioning, creative arts, and physical skills.

This program is specific to low-income children and their families as it is tailored to family needs. Based on a 2018-2019 report, the majority of students enrolled have a family income of 100% below the federal poverty level.

Lewis County Head Start currently serves students around Beaver Falls, Lowville and Lyons Falls, New York.