LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 testing requirements have been added at a nursing home in Lowville.

Lewis County Health System announced on Friday that visitors at the Residential Health Facility will be required to complete COVID-19 testing to provide proof of a negative COVID test. This requirement was enacted following directions from the New York State Department of Health.

According to LCHS, to fulfill testing requirements, New York provided the facility will test kits for visitors. These kits will have two test kits in each package and will be available Monday through Friday. Each kit must be signed out.

Those who visit the Facility daily will be required to be tested a minimum of every third day, resulting in these individuals needing two test kits every week. Testing kits can also be purchased at local pharmacies.

Once visitors complete their test and the results are confirmed, they will be required to take a picture of the results and bring the picture to the Residential Health Facility. Upon arrival, visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and directed to proceed to the community or floor they plan to visit and sign in at the visitor log.

Additionally, RHF will provide visitors with an attestation sheet with the visitor log to verify each individual has completed a COVID test with a negative result. A staff member will then verify the negative test result and sign the attestation form.

These requirements were effective immediately on January 14 through an announcement from the Lewis County Health System