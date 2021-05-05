Lewis County Health Service suspending services at Extended Hours Clinic

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County Health Service has officially suspended services at its Extended Hours Clinic.

This suspension was announced on May 5 and is due to lack of coverage.

“The pause is due to a lack of clinical coverage,” stated Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices Sean Harney, MD. “We will be temporarily re-allocating all staff and resources to our other clinics.”

Those patients in nee of emergeny care have been directed to visit Lewis County General Hospital’s Emergency Department.

All primary care clinics will be offering same-day appointments to accommodate former Extended Hours Clinic patients. The Copenhagen Health Center is also slated to reopen in May and will be accepting walk-in patients.

The Extended Services Clinic was located in the main hospital campus in Lowville, New York.