Lewis County Health System accepting applications for free CNA program

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Applications are being accepting through the end of the month for Lewis County’s free Certified Nurse Aide program.

The Lewis County Health System is currently accepting applications for its free CNA program and will continue to accept applications through May 26, 2021.

“The clinical experience allows students to work with resident’s on nursing units at hospitals and nursing homes,” stated the LCHS. “This profession requires good communication skills, professionalism and to have a positive relationship with residents. The training program is a great gateway into the medical field.”

This program is approved through New York State and includes clinical and classroom instruction in resident care and preparation for the Nurse Assistant certification.

Additionally, the program also features a skills labs where students practice taking vital signs, assisting with resident mobility and resident hygiene.

All applicants are required to pass a drug test, background screening and physical.

Applications for the program are available on the Lewis County Health System website, or in the Human Resources Department at the facility on 7785 North State Street in Lowville.