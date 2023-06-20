LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – According to a press release, General Surgeon and Lewis County native Rachel B. Zehr, M.D. will join Lewis County Health System and Lewis County Surgical Associates medical staff. In September 2023 she will join General Surgeons Jon Baker, M.D., Steve Kwon, M.D. and David Vivas, M.D.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zehr back home to Lewis County,” Gerald R. Cayer, LCHS Chief Executive Officer said. “Patients have enjoyed the personalized, quality care they receive at Lewis County Surgical Associates, and Dr. Zehr will further enhance local access to surgical services for the communities we serve.”

Dr. Zehr graduated in 2002 from Lowville Academy Central School; completed an undergraduate degree in Biology at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, VA; completed a Mennonite Voluntary Service assignment in San Antonio, TX; earned her M.D. degree in May of 2012 at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY; and did her General Surgery Residency at Bassett Medical Center, Cooperstown, NY. Dr. Zehr is Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and an Associate Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

During her third year in medical school, Dr. Zehr spent time at LCHS through the Rural Medical Scholars Program at Upstate in 2011-2012. The program places third-year medical students in rural or small communities to work and learn under the supervision of family physicians and other specialists; students are sent to sites based on their preferences and academic interests. Dr. Zehr chose LCHS as her training site, spending five months with doctors Dan and M. Lynn Pisaniello as her mentors.

“The RMED program is a great opportunity for medical students to work, learn, and engage directly with rural communities and see the key challenges in rural health that prepare them to serve as future rural health leaders,” Dr. M. Lynn Pisaniello said. “Rachel was able to see the depth of the patient and physician relationship in a smaller area, which is a key factor for those of us who love practicing rural medicine.”

Dr. Zehr is currently practicing in Oneonta and Cooperstown, NY, and has over 11 years of experience providing surgical care.