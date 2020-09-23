Lewis County Health System adopts new logo and tagline for general hospital

LOWVILE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An 89-year general hospital located in Lewis County is rebranding to recognize growth within the health system.

The Lewis County General Hospital will adopted a resolution in October 2019 to transition into Lewis County Health System, featuring a new tagline and logo. The rebranding process is now complete and the logo has been unveiled.

According to LCHS, the rebranding process was preceded by meetings, drafts and several edits. The chosen vibrant logo, the system stated, embodies the vision, mission, personality, values and future goals.

The logo featured above features modern typography and a new color palette. Each color representing elements of the Health System. LCHS stated the meaning of each, including blues for past connections, teal for energy and growth, coral for strength and determination and yellow for warmth.

Additionally, the interlocking letters “create a strong sense of working together.”

“We are excited about starting this new chapter as the Lewis County Health System,” stated Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald R. Cayer. “We believe that our new identity is a better representative of the many ways we serve our communities and how we collaborate to improve the health of Lewis County residents.”

The Health System also adopted the new tagline, “Your Health Partner.” LCHS commented the following on the new tagline:

“In the past, people only came to the hospital when they were sick. Patients now play an active role in their own care to keep healthy and active. Thus, the tagline complements the health system’s mission of working cooperatively with interested individuals and organizations in helping the people of Lewis County and surrounding communities in achieving their highest level of health and wellness.”

