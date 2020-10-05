Lewis County Health System announces location change for primary care provider

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) –The Lewis County Health System has announced location changes for primary care providers.

According to LCHS, a primary care provider will move locations on October 6, 2020. The Health System announced that Dr. Shirley Tuttle Malone will be moving to Lewis County Family Practice, a switch from the Beaver River Health Center.

According to Chief Medical Officer at LCHS Sean Harney, the moves were “needed to improve access to primary care services to patients in our area.”

Accompanying this move, Dr. Tuttle Malone, at Lewis County Health Practice, will be joining Dr. Monica Kwicklis, Dr. John Wat and Family Nurse Practitioners Barbara Anderson, Corries Schell and Kathy Der.

LCHS also stated that Dr. Tuttle-Malone will see patients at the Practice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

