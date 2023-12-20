LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Phone issues with Frontier are causing problems with the Lewis County Health System.

In an email announcement, hospital officials said Frontier, the phone carrier for the Lewis County area, is having a major outage in the service area affecting many customers. This includes the Lewis County Health System and other health clinics.

The hospital has established an emergency line for the hospital 315-376-4909. If the line is busy, hospital officials to keep trying as there is only one line available.

There is no timeline on when the regular emergency number will be back online.