LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masks are no longer required for employees, providers, patients, residents and visitors at Lewis County General Hospital, the Residential Health Care Facility and affiliated health centers.

The health system updated its masking policy following the announcement by the New York State Department of Health that the state is no longer mandating face mask use in healthcare settings.

The updated mask policy by Lewis County Health System went into effect on Tuesday and includes the hospital, nursing home, physician offices, home healthcare and hospice agencies.

Masks are being encouraged for any visitor or patient exhibiting respiratory symptoms. Lewis County Health System facilities will still be making masks available and hospital and provider offices for anyone who chooses to continue masking.