LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Health System System has received the American Heart Association’s bronze award for rural stroke care.

The American Heart Association recognizes the importance of health care services provided to people living in rural areas by rural hospitals that play a vital role in initiation of timely evidence-based care. For that reason, all rural hospitals participating in Get With The Guidelines Stroke are eligible to receive award recognition based on a unique methodology focused on early acute stroke performance metrics.

We are proud that our team at Lewis County Health System is being recognized for the important work we do every day to improve the lives of people in Lewis County who are affected by stroke, giving them the best possible chance of recovery and survival. Marcy Teal, BSN, RN, LCHS Chief Nursing Officer

The award recognizes hospitals for their efforts toward acute stroke care excellence demonstrated by composite score compliance to guideline-directed care for intravenous thrombolytic therapy, timely hospital inter-facility transfer, dysphagia screening, symptom timeline and deficit assessment documentation, emergency medical services communication, brain imaging and stroke expert consultation.