LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Circle Drive entrance and parking area at Lewis County Health System will be closing for over a month.

According to the health organization, the front circle-drive entrance, parking area, and the Adirondack Edge Patio off NYS Route 26 will be closed starting August 1. The closure is due to the construction of a new water line.

The construction is expected to take place until September 6. LCHS also shared a photo explaining the new flow of traffic for the time being.