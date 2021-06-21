Lewis County Health System expands inpatient visitations

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Friday, Lewis County Health System updated its inpatient visitation guidelines.

These guidelines were expanded, but still included several restrictions including age limitations and visiting COVID-19 patients.

According to LCHS, all visitors and support persons will be asked to submit a health screening upon entrance, wear face coverings at all times regardless of vaccination status and practice social distancing.

Additionally, visitation continues to be restricted for COVID-19 patients. However, exceptions may be made for end-of-life visits.

The health system listed all guidelines and stated:

We understand having the support of a loved one helps in the healing process. The guidelines below are designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe environment for patients, families, visitors, and health care workers, while permitting expanded, but still limited, visitation. In rare exceptions and under special circumstances, modifications may be made on an individual basis.

The updated guidelines are listed below:

Visitors arriving after 5:00 p.m. or on weekends must enter the facility through the Emergency Department entrance and evening visitors will need to check-in at the ED entrance by 6:45 p.m.

Daytime visitors can enter through the Lobby or ED entrances.

All visitors must be at least 12 years of age, except in special circumstances

Visitors are required to remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when asked by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient

Visitors may not be present during procedures nor in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability

No visitors are allowed in the ED waiting area.

One support person may accompany an ambulatory (elective) surgery patient.

Additionally, patients attending appointments at physician officers, clinics, lab, radiology, respiratory care and therapy and rehabilitation services are now permitted to bring one individual or support person.

These guidelines to not apply to the Residential health Care Facility.

A full list of visitation guidelines and restrictions can be found on the Lewis County Health System website.