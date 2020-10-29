Lewis County Health System extends COVID-19 testing site hours, offers additional day

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to the demand of COVID-19 testing in the region, the Lewis County Health System has announced an update for their testing site.

The Lewis County Health System announced that the community COVID-19 testing site will extend their hours on October 30 and will offer testing on November 1, 2020.

Extended hours for the community drive-thru will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 30, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on November 1, 2020.

The testing site is located on the main campus in Lowville in parking lot #6, off NYS Route 26.

According to the Health System, the tests being administered are the Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test, and results are reported immediately to Lewis County Public Health.

All patients requesting testing must be at least eight years of age and will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address, and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.

