LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Residental Health Care Facility honored caregivers for going “above and beyond” in honor of National Skilled Nurses Week.

The week was celebrated across the United States from May 9 through May 12 will the goal of recognizing how residents and caregivers alike enrich each other lives through acts of caring and kindness. The LCRHCF kicked off the week will an opening ceremony to honor the 2021 Caregivers of the Year.

The 2021 Caregivers of the Year were Certified Nurse Aide Wesley Brown, Ward Clerk Dana Kaler, Occupational Therapist Caitlin Lee, and Activities Aide Holly Farney. Each recipient was announced by Nursing Home Administrator Debra Wurz during the ceremony and given an award to acknowledge their accomplishments.

“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team to provide safe and compassionate care for residents,” Wurz said.

Lewis County Board of Managers President Michael F. Young also recognized the rest of the skilled nursing team for providing quality care for residents and support for families over the past year. Other Skilled Nursing Care Week events included a sip n’ paint and mocktail social, music, popcorn, a spa day, casino day and bingo, and an ice cream social. More information about the LCRHCF can be found on their website.