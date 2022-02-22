LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Nurses from the area have the opportunity to learn more about the Lewis County Health System.

The Lewis County Health System will be hosting a nursing open house on March 10. The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the John C. Herman M.D. Conference Room at the Lewis County Health System building in Lowville.

New graduates and experienced nurses are invited to attend the event. The itinerary for the event includes a welcome, tours, opportunity to learn more about LCHS, dinner, question and answer session, and more.

Those interested in attending should reserve a spot with Lori Peters. She can be reached at 315-376-5463 or at lpeters@lcgh.net. More information can be found on the LCHS website.