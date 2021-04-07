Lewis County Health System names 2020 Employee of Year

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — This week, Lewis County Health System announced its 2020 employee of the year.

The title was given to Daniel Virkler after his 17 years of work in the Environmental Services department at the Lewis County Health System. Virkler was named employee of the year after all Health System employees received a ballots with the names of all Employees of the Month, and voted anonymously.

According to LCHS, Virkler was nominated for this award by an Emergency Department staff member.

The nomination stated:

“On Christmas eve, Daniel shared true Christmas spirit. The ED had a patient brought in by EMS. Upon discharge, the patient had no way home, no shoes to wear, and uses a cane to ambulate. The patient planned to walk home in the cold and rain. After several calls placed by the ED staff, staff came through for the patient. Lewis County Search and Rescue called, stating they would assist the patient to his home. Staff members arrived at the Emergency Department with supplies, including a blanket, a pair of socks, and a cane. Daniel removed his boots to give to the patient so that he would have something to wear. The patient broke down in tears and said that no one had ever done anything like that for him.”

Virkler commented on being recognized with this award.

“I was honored and surprised to be recognized as the Employee of the Year for an act of kindness. To give of yourself to someone in need is what I know,” stated Virkler. “I enjoy the work I do and the great people I work with.”

Lewis County Health System hosted a virtual ceremony to honor the 12 Employees of the Month and announce Virkler as Employee of the Year on March 24, 2021.