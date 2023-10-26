LOWVILLE, NY (WWTI) ─ The Lewis County Health System has recently opened a laboratory blood draw service at Lowville Medical Associates on 5402 Dayan Street in Lowville.

Phlebotomist Kerry Makuch joined the laboratory team and continues to staff the blood draw center. Anyone can utilize the satellite location. A person doesn’t have to be a patient of Lowville Medical Associates and walk-ins are welcome. The phone number is 315-376-1207 and the fax is 315-376-3626.

The LCHS Laboratory team went above and beyond to meet the regulatory requirements needed to open the newest satellite location and ensure that the blood draw services remain available for Lowville Medical patients and the community. LCHS Chief Operations Officer Kerry Herbine

According to Laboratory Manager Randy Mullin, “The satellite blood draw service provides quality lab draw services with a doctor’s or other health care provider’s completed and signed lab order. The specimen samples are collected, transported to, and processed in the Laboratory at LCHS.” The Lewis County Health System Laboratory is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. JCAHO is the world’s leading healthcare accrediting body and is responsible for setting national patient care standards.