Lewis County Health System suspends visitation at nursing home due to COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Visitation was temporarily suspended at the Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville on May 18.

According to the Lewis County Health System, visitation is suspended on all four floors due to two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is following guidance rom the New York State Department of Health which stated that when a new COVID-19 case is confirmed among either a staff or resident, the nursing home must immediately begin outbreak testing.

“This will allow us to identify the scope of the outbreak and if specific floors will have continued suspension of visitation,” stated Nursing Home Administrator Debra Wurz.

The Health System confirmed that the RHCF continues to tests staff weekly and has now initiated outbreak testing for all residents.

Visitation at the Residential Health Care Facility will be suspended until at least one round of facility-wide testing has been completed.