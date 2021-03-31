Lewis County Health System to expand inpatient visitation April 1

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — In compliance with the New York State Department of Health Guidelines, the Lewis County Health System will expand inpatient visitation April 1, 2021.
According to the Health System, starting Thursday, a patient will be allowed to have two visitors per day between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. All visitors or support person will be screened for temperature, COVID-19-related symptoms, must wear. a mask and appropriate PPE as determined by the facility.
LCHS added that all visitors will be required to sign-in at the front lobby or emergency department screening tables. Those who visit after 5 p.m. or on weekend must enter through the Emergency Department.
Additionally, the cafeteria will remain closed to visitors.
Lewis County Health System updated visitor guidelines for each department is as follows.
- Hospital
- Two visitors per day per patient
- Visitors must enter the facility using the Emergency Department entrance
- All visitors must be at least 18 years of age.
- Visitors will only be permitted to go to the patient’s room, visit with the patient and then exit the hospital
- Once in the facility, the visitor must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when asked by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient.
- Visitors may not be present during procedures nor in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability
- Ambulatory (elective) surgery unit
- One person can accompany a patient
- Ambulatory Surgery patients and their support person may enter through the Lobby or Emergency Department entrances.
- The support person may remain with the patient through the initial intake process and may rejoin the patient for the discharge process. The support person may not be present during procedures nor in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability
- Maternity unit
- Two support persons per patient
- The support person(s) must enter the facility using the Emergency Department entrance and go directly to the patient’s room.
- Once in the facility, the support person(s) are encouraged to stay for the duration, however, in certain circumstances can leave and return.
- The support person(s) must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when directed by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient.
- Emergency Department
- One person per patient
- Once in the ED, the support person must remain in the patient’s room, except when asked by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient
- No visitors are allowed in the ED waiting area
- Physician offices, clinics, lab radiology, respiratory care, therapy/rehab services
- One person per patient
Additionally, Lewis County Health System reopened the Residential Health Care Facility for visitation on March 29, 2021. The updated guidelines are listed below.
- Visitors are not required to have a COVID-19 test, to provide proof of a negative test result and do not have to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
- Visitation does not require a scheduled time; However visitors will not be allowed in the dining
- rooms during mealtimes to visit or assist with meals due to limitations of numbers of people allowed in the dining room to meet social distancing guidelines.
- The visitor(s) must remain in the resident’s room throughout the visit except when directed by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the resident and visitors should physically distance from other residents and staff in the facility
- If a new case of COVID-19 among residents or staff is identified, outbreak testing will immediately begin, and visitation will be suspended
- If there is exposure to residents or staff from visitors that is identified through contact tracing, the appropriate action will be taken with respect to the risk and extent of the exposure
- If a resident is ineligible for in-person visits, compassionate care or end of life visits will be considered for all residents who meet criteria. The visits would need to be scheduled.