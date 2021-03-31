Lewis County Health System to expand inpatient visitation April 1

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — In compliance with the New York State Department of Health Guidelines, the Lewis County Health System will expand inpatient visitation April 1, 2021.

According to the Health System, starting Thursday, a patient will be allowed to have two visitors per day between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. All visitors or support person will be screened for temperature, COVID-19-related symptoms, must wear. a mask and appropriate PPE as determined by the facility.

LCHS added that all visitors will be required to sign-in at the front lobby or emergency department screening tables. Those who visit after 5 p.m. or on weekend must enter through the Emergency Department.

Additionally, the cafeteria will remain closed to visitors.

Lewis County Health System updated visitor guidelines for each department is as follows.

Hospital Two visitors per day per patient Visitors must enter the facility using the Emergency Department entrance All visitors must be at least 18 years of age. Visitors will only be permitted to go to the patient’s room, visit with the patient and then exit the hospital Once in the facility, the visitor must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when asked by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient. Visitors may not be present during procedures nor in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability

Ambulatory (elective) surgery unit One person can accompany a patient Ambulatory Surgery patients and their support person may enter through the Lobby or Emergency Department entrances. The support person may remain with the patient through the initial intake process and may rejoin the patient for the discharge process. The support person may not be present during procedures nor in the recovery room except for pediatrics, childbirth, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability

Maternity unit Two support persons per patient The support person(s) must enter the facility using the Emergency Department entrance and go directly to the patient’s room. Once in the facility, the support person(s) are encouraged to stay for the duration, however, in certain circumstances can leave and return. The support person(s) must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when directed by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient.

Emergency Department One person per patient Once in the ED, the support person must remain in the patient’s room, except when asked by hospital staff to step out as needed for the care of the patient No visitors are allowed in the ED waiting area

Physician offices, clinics, lab radiology, respiratory care, therapy/rehab services One person per patient



Additionally, Lewis County Health System reopened the Residential Health Care Facility for visitation on March 29, 2021. The updated guidelines are listed below.